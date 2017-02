Cardiff Blues and Wales centre Cory Allen will join Ospreys at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old had been linked with Ospreys having fallen out of favour at the Blues.

Allen has won four caps for Wales and scored a hat-trick in his last appearance for his country, against Uruguay at the 2015 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ospreys centre Josh Matavesi will join Newcastle ahead of next season.

More to follow.