Six Nations 2017: Sexton and Kearney set to be passed fit for Ireland's France game

Ireland team manager Paul Dean expects Sexton and Kearney both to train fully on Tuesday

Six Nations: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney look set to be passed fit for Ireland's third Six Nations game against France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland team manager Paul Dean said on Monday that he expected both Leinster stars to train fully on Tuesday.

Sexton, 31, missed the defeat by Scotland and the rout of Italy because of a calf injury while Kearney, 30, damaged a biceps in the Rome game.

"Everybody looks good to fully train tomorrow," said Dean on Monday.

"Johnny Sexton will play a part in training today, but will fully train tomorrow. Hopefully when he comes through that, he'll be fine for the weekend.

"Rob Kearney continues to make progress. He'll do some contact work today and he'll fully train tomorrow.

"If you talk to Johnny and Rob they'll both say that they're 100% fit and ready to go, so we just need the medics to pass them and they need to prove to us that they are."

Paddy Jackson converted all nine Irish tries in Rome and also impressed in open play

Sexton likely to be replace Jackson

Ulster's Paddy Jackson deputised impressively for Sexton in the Murrayfield and Rome games, while Munster fly-half Ian Keatley also remains in Joe Schmidt's squad despite Joey Carbery's return to fitness.

Schmidt said after the Rome game that Jackson was now putting Sexton under genuine pressure for the number 10 jersey but the Leinster star is still being tipped to return this weekend.

If full-back Kearney is not deemed ready, Simon Zebo could be switched from wing while Connacht's Tiernan O'Halloran is another option for the number 15 shirt.

Scrum-half Conor Murray missed training on Friday because of a hip issue but also looks likely to be available for the France game.

Ireland in the 2017 Six Nations Saturday, 4 February, Scotland 27-22 Ireland Saturday, 11 February, Italy 10-63 Ireland Saturday, 25 February, 16:50 GMT: Ireland v France Friday, 10 March, 20:05 GMT: Wales v Ireland Saturday, 18 March, 17:00 GMT: Ireland v England

Josh van der Flier's absence because of a shoulder injury is off-set by Peter O'Mahony's return to the squad.

Munster flanker O'Mahony missed Ireland's opening two games because of a hamstring injury.

Van der Flier came on as a second-half replacement for Sean O'Brien in both the Scotland and Italy games.

Schmidt is faced with the decision of whether to recall Jack McGrath at loose-head prop in place of his Leinster provincial team-mate Cian Healy, who started in Rome.