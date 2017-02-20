Connacht: Ex-All Black Kieran Keane to become Pat Lam's successor at head coach

Connacht have announced that former All Black Kieran Keane is to become their new head coach to succeed Bristol-bound Pat Lam.

Keane, who played six times for the All Blacks in 1979, has been handed a three-year deal by the Irish province.

Christchurch-born Keane, 63, will move from his assistant role at the Chiefs at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Keane is renowned as an attack coach and Connacht bosses believe he will be the "ideal fit" for the province.

Under Lam, Connacht have developed a ball-in-hand attacking style of rugby and the province's chief executive Willie Ruane says Keane will continue with this philosophy.

"Kieran is a highly experienced head coach with a winning track record and a proven ability in identifying talent and maximising the full potential of that talent," added the Connacht chief.

"His ambitious and exciting brand of rugby is also consistent with the way Connacht Rugby and in particular our players want to continue to play the game into the future."

Keane did not earn any Test caps for the All Blacks but did play for his country during the 10-game tour of England, Scotland and Italy in 1979.

More to follow.