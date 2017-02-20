Richard Cockerill to take over as Edinburgh coach for next season

Richard Cockerill enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in his time with Leicester Tigers

Edinburgh have appointed former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill as head coach from next season.

Cockerill, who was sacked by Leicester last month, is working as a consultant with Toulon in the French Top 14.

The former England hooker has signed a two-year deal with Scottish Rugby.

"It's a real rugby city and the club has a lot of potential to grow," said Cockerill, who has won the Premiership title three times as a coach.

"I am very much looking forward to a new challenge and the opportunity at Edinburgh Rugby ticked all the boxes," Cockerill added.

"I'm also relishing the chance of coaching in the Guinness PRO12, which is a new league for me, and working with a clearly talented group of players."

Edinburgh's acting head coach Duncan Hodge will return to his previous position as backs coach when Cockerill takes up his post.

Cockerill became head coach at Leicester in 2009 and then director of rugby in 2010. He won Premiership titles in 2009, 2010 and 2013 and reached the Heineken Cup Final in 2009.

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive, Mark Dodson said: "As a highly experienced, winning coach we targeted him and worked hard to ensure his talents could be secured for the benefit of Edinburgh Rugby.

"The fact he has chosen Edinburgh Rugby as the next step in his career says everything about the shared vision we have for the club and his role in it."

Managing Director of Edinburgh Rugby, Jonny Petrie, said: "This is an exciting period for Edinburgh Rugby. Richard's arrival will bring a fresh perspective to the playing group and I'm sure our fans will be encouraged we have secured someone with his track record to take the club forward."