Six Nations 2017: Wales should stick with same back row - Martyn Williams

Ross Moriarty is the son of former Wales dual code international Paul Moriarty

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Former captain Martyn Williams says Wales should select the back row that started against England to face Scotland.

Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric started as flankers in the 21-16 defeat by England with Ross Moriarty outstanding at number eight.

Moriarty was replaced in the second half by fit-again Taulupe Faletau but ex-flanker Williams does not want to see a back row change.

"It's working at the minute," he said.

"You keep the same back row. And you've got Faletau to come off the bench."

Faletau's second half appearance was his comeback following a knee injury suffered playing for Bath on Christmas Eve.

Ross Moriarty and Taulupe Faletau (right) play for clubs in the English Premiership

Cardiff Blues' Warburton, Tipuric of Ospreys and Gloucester's Moriarty also started in Wales' opening Six Nations game - the 33-7 win in Italy.

Williams, who won 100 caps for Wales between 1996 and 2012, has been impressed with the form of 22-year-old Moriarty for club and country.

"He was simply sensational for the time he was on the park last week," Williams told BBC Wales' Scrum V programme.

"You can't drop someone like Moriarty. Again on Friday night for Gloucester against Saracens he was outstanding.

"If somebody's in that form just keep them going.

"There's always been a debate come Warburton and Tipuric playing together and it's been so far so good in this tournament."

Williams also believes wing Alex Cuthbert responded in style to criticism of his performance in the defeat by England with a try in the Blues' 57-20 win over Treviso.

Cuthbert missed a tackle on Elliot Daly for England's winning try in the Six Nations match and was released back to his region.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson has urged Welsh fans to back the 26-year-old wing while Williams was impressed with the performance of his former team-mate against Treviso.

"It just shows his mental strength," Williams said.

"He could easily have had the week off and go and hide but he wanted to play and it was the old Alex Cuthbert.

"It was good to see him back in form."