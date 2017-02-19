Six Nations: Keep the rest weeks, urges Wales fly half Dan Biggar

Dan Biggar won the 2015 BBC Cymru Sports Personality of the Year Award

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has rejected suggestions that the Six Nations should be played on five successive weekends.

The tournament was cut from nine weeks to seven in 2003, after previously featuring fortnightly rounds, but English clubs have put forward plans for a further cut.

"Those are probably people who aren't involved on a Saturday," said Biggar of the plans to re-shape the tournament.

"It would be very difficult to back up the intensity the following weekend."

Most of Wales' home-based players in the starting fifteen from the England defeat in round two were given the weekend off before facing Scotland, with the exception of Cardiff Blues wing Alex Cuthbert who scored in their 57-20 win over Treviso.

Back-rower Ross Moriarty played 70 minutes of Gloucester's win over Saracens, while prop Tomas Francis was a replacement in Exeter's victory at Worcester.

"I always find the autumn a lot more difficult because you've got four games on the bounce," explained Biggar.

"Sometimes you get a rest against the tier-two nation, but these rest weeks are key for us physically and in terms of preparation."

Biggar, who has 53 caps, has come under pressure from 22 year-old Ospreys colleague Sam Davies for his starting place this season, but says he is the man to "steady the ship" rather than provide X-factor to the Welsh attack.

"I know what goes on here, the coaches have been brilliant in just allowing me to play my game and do what I do," he said.

"I said before the Italy game that if you want a fly-half who is going to make 25 breaks a game and bring the absolute X-factor, I am probably not your man.

"But if you want someone who can steady the ship and do the basics well, then hopefully I am the direction you want to go down. It's trying to bring the best out of people around me who are a lot more talented and have a lot more X-factor than myself."

Davies' release to the Ospreys for their 25-23 PRO12 defeat against Munster, after Biggar played the full 80 minutes for Wales against England, suggests that Biggar is likely to keep the number ten shirt against Scotland in round three.