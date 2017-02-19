Dan Vickerman: Former Australia lock dies at the age of 37

Former Wallaby Vickerman made 63 appearances for Australia

Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman has died at the age of 37, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has confirmed.

South Africa-born Vickerman played 63 Tests for Australia after his 2002 debut and featured in three World Cups.

"The rugby world is in shock after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman. He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field," said ARU chief executive Bill Pulver.

No details of the cause of death have been disclosed.

The former Wallaby died at his family home in Sydney and is survived by wife Sarah and two sons.

He retired from the game in 2012 after spells with the Brumbies and Waratahs franchises in Super Rugby, and also spent the 2009-10 season in England with Premiership side Northampton Saints.

"Rest In Peace, Dan Vickerman. 63 Tests, three Rugby World Cups, 53 Waratahs games. He will always be remembered," the Waratahs wrote on Twitter.

The Brumbies also tweeted: "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends, and all who knew Dan, at this difficult time. RIP Dan Vickerman"

More to follow.