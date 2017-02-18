Skiing trip ends school's rugby cup challenge
Belfast Royal Academy have been awarded a walkover to the semi-finals of the Schools' Cup after opponents Friends' were unable to field a team.
The Lisburn school wanted competition organisers to put back the last four clash with BRA because 17 of their squad were on a skiing trip in Austria.
But the plea was rejected and Friends were forced to admit they could not field a team for Saturday's match.
BRA play Methody in the last four while RBAI will face Ballymena Academy.
The RBAI v Ballymena game is on Monday 27 at the Kingspan Stadium with the second semi-final the following day.
|Danske Bank Schools' Cup quarter-finals
|Royal School Armagh
|24-28
|Methodist College
|Campbell College
|3-10
|RBAI
|Ballymena Academy
|21-17
|Wallace High