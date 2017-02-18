Skiing trip ends school's rugby cup challenge

Belfast Royal Academy have been awarded a walkover to the semi-finals of the Schools' Cup after opponents Friends' were unable to field a team.

The Lisburn school wanted competition organisers to put back the last four clash with BRA because 17 of their squad were on a skiing trip in Austria.

But the plea was rejected and Friends were forced to admit they could not field a team for Saturday's match.

BRA play Methody in the last four while RBAI will face Ballymena Academy.

The RBAI v Ballymena game is on Monday 27 at the Kingspan Stadium with the second semi-final the following day.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup quarter-finals
Royal School Armagh 24-28Methodist College
Campbell College3-10RBAI
Ballymena Academy21-17Wallace High
The rugby pitch at Friends remained empty as the Lisburn school could not field a team
Royal Belfast Academical Institution celebrated a 10-3 win over Belfast rivals Campbell College
