Skiing trip ends school's rugby cup challenge

Friends' had beaten Grosvenor to reach the quarter-finals of he Schools' Cup

Belfast Royal Academy have been awarded a walkover to the semi-finals of the Schools' Cup after opponents Friends' were unable to field a team.

The Lisburn school wanted competition organisers to put back the last four clash with BRA because 17 of their squad were on a skiing trip in Austria.

But the plea was rejected and Friends were forced to admit they could not field a team for Saturday's match.

BRA play Methody in the last four while RBAI will face Ballymena Academy.

The RBAI v Ballymena game is on Monday 27 at the Kingspan Stadium with the second semi-final the following day.

Danske Bank Schools' Cup quarter-finals Royal School Armagh 24-28 Methodist College Campbell College 3-10 RBAI Ballymena Academy 21-17 Wallace High

The rugby pitch at Friends remained empty as the Lisburn school could not field a team