Six Nations 2017: Huw Jones - Scotland 'still have a lot to improve on'

Huw Jones has started both of Scotland's Six Nations fixtures this season at outside centre

Centre Huw Jones says Scotland have yet to reach their full potential despite an encouraging start to this year's Six Nations campaign.

Scotland beat Ireland 27-22 in their opener before a 22-16 loss to France, in which several players were injured.

Their next fixture is against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, 25 February.

"We have a lot to improve on - the result against Ireland was amazing but I still don't think we played to our full potential," said Jones.

"We defended for most of the game, struggled to keep hold of the ball and gave away quite a few penalties. The story was the same against France and we ended up on the losing side.

"We've done some things really well, like our conversion rate of chances, so there are definitely positive signs."

Edinburgh-born Jones' family left Scotland for England when he was just two, and he was educated at Millfield College in Somerset.

He moved to South Africa in 2013 to work a "gap year" at Bishops Preparatory School in Cape Town, and was spotted playing for the University of Cape Town.

Now 23, the Stormers centre has five caps and scored two tries on his first Test start against Australia last autumn.

After starting the first two Six Nations games alongside Alex Dunbar in midfield, he is relishing playing a key role for the country he has always had a strong affinity for.

"I bought a Scotland flag when I was up here on tour with my prep school and I've had it in my bedroom ever since - the same one," said Jones.

"I bought it because I thought it was quite cool and I like Scotland."

Jones will move from the Stormers, of South Africa, to Glasgow Warriors next season

The centre will swap Cape Town and Super Rugby for Scotstoun and the Pro12 next season, having signed a deal to move to Glasgow Warriors this summer.

"I'll definitely miss Cape Town, it's a wonderful city," he added.

"I don't think I'll miss the amount of travel in Super Rugby. That takes its toll even though it's good to visit those places. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and to play some new teams.

"It was the national team interest [that swayed it]. At the time I was only on three caps and I thought I'd rather play in Scotland and be in and around the camp all the time, which helps.

"I've been in contact with Glasgow Warriors for a number of years and with Glasgow being successful, I was keen to join a successful club."