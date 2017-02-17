Six Nations: Scotland's Josh Strauss ruled out of rest of campaign
Scotland number eight Josh Strauss has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations campaign through injury.
It represents a second injury blow for the Scots after captain Greig Laidlaw was also ruled out of the remainder of the championship.
Strauss, 30, suffered a kidney injury during the 22-16 defeat by France.
Strauss will now return to his club Glasgow Warriors for further care and a review of the injury will be scheduled in approximately six weeks' time.
"After completing the [French] match, he was scanned in Paris," said Scottish Rugby. "Both the scan, and the player, were reviewed back in Scotland, where the full extent of the injury was confirmed."
