Six Nations: Scotland's Josh Strauss ruled out of rest of campaign

Scotland number eight Josh Strauss has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations campaign through injury.

It represents a second injury blow for the Scots after captain Greig Laidlaw was also ruled out of the remainder of the championship.

Strauss, 30, suffered a kidney injury during the 22-16 defeat by France.

Strauss will now return to his club Glasgow Warriors for further care and a review of the injury will be scheduled in approximately six weeks' time.

"After completing the [French] match, he was scanned in Paris," said Scottish Rugby. "Both the scan, and the player, were reviewed back in Scotland, where the full extent of the injury was confirmed."

