Glasgow Warriors: Peter Horne signs new three-year deal

Horne has signed a new three-year deal with Glasgow

Scotland international Peter Horne has described signing a new contract at Glasgow Warriors as "a no-brainer".

The 27-year-old, who can play at stand-off or at centre, has signed a three-year deal until May 2020.

"I've loved my time here and I love the club," said 23-time capped Horne. "I'm passionate about playing my rugby in Glasgow.

"I'm hungry to get better as a player and all the boys here are hungry to do better."

Aberdeen-born Horne, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, is excited about the club's recent progress.

"We're going places, which was summed up this year with us making the European Rugby Champions Cup quarter-finals for the first time," he said.

'Horne epitomises what it means to be a Warrior'

"As soon as we signed up [new head coach] Dave Rennie for next season it made it an easy decision. When his name was mentioned it filled me with excitement as I've watched a lot of Super Rugby and the Chiefs are a great team.

"He plays a brilliant brand of rugby and it seems like all the players really play for him.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend praised Horne, who made his Warriors debut against Ulster in 2009, as one of the hardest-working players at the club.

"[Horne] epitomises what it means to be a Warrior, setting himself and others high standards in training every day," Townsend added.

"He deals with injuries and takes on new challenges with positive energy, which inspires everyone at the club.

"It's great news that he's staying in Glasgow for another three years."