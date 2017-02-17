Ulster v Glasgow (Sat)

Ulster's fit-again scrum-half Ruan Pienaar makes his first start of 2017 against Glasgow

Pro12: Ulster v Glasgow Date: Saturday, 18 February Venue: Kingspan Stadium Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website

Ruan Pienaar makes his first appearance of 2017 for Ulster in Saturday's Pro12 home game against Glasgow Warriors.

The scrum-half has recovered from a knee injury and starts alongside returning Ireland internationals Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall and Tommy Bowe.

Free-scoring Gilroy scored a 14-minute hat-trick for Ireland in last week's Six Nations win over Italy in Rome.

Glasgow fly-half Peter Horne returns from injury while ex-Stormers full-back Brandon Thomson makes his debut.

Mark Bennett and Simone Favaro return for the Warriors from international duty with Scotland and Italy respectively.

Stuart Olding and Charles Piutau are ruled out for Ulster while Pete Browne and Franco van der Merwe form a new second row.

Sean Reidy replaces Robbie Diack in the back row, one of eight changes from last week's 24-18 victory over Edinburgh.

Callum Black replaces Andrew Warwick at loosehead with Kieran Treadwell dropping out of the second row to provide cover on the bench.

Pienaar has not played since sustaining a knee injury in the New Year's Eve Pro12 fixture away to Leinster and his return is a massive boost as Ulster attempt to go ahead of Glasgow in fifth place.

Ulster: L Ludik; T Bowe, L Marshall, D Cave, C Gilroy; P Nelson, R Pienaar; C Black, J Andrew, R Lutton; P Browne, F van der Merwe; S Reidy, C Henry (capt), M Coetzee.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, K Treadwell, R Diack, P Marshall, J Stockdale, J Owens.

Glasgow: B Thomson; L Jones, M Bennett, N Grigg, S Lamont; P Horne, H Pyrgos; A Allan, J Malcolm, S Puafisi; B Alainu'uese, S Cummings; R Harley, S Favaro, A Ashe.

Replacements: C Flynn, J Bhatti, D Rae, T Uanivi, L Wynne, G Hart, R Vernon, R Hughes.