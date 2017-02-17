Pro12: Alex Cuthbert starts for Cardiff Blues when they face Treviso

Alex Cuthbert has won 45 caps for Wales and made 91 appearances for Cardiff Blues

Pro 12: Cardiff Blues v Treviso Date: Saturday, 18 February Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sport website, scores and report on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Alex Cuthbert will start for Cardiff Blues in Saturday's Pro12 game against Treviso after he was released from Wales' Six Nations squad.

Steve Shingler returns from injury at centre, while second row George Earle is back from suspension.

Earle received an eight-week ban for making contact with the eye area of Bath's Tom Ellis in the European Challenge Cup on 15 December 2016.

Treviso have 18 players unavailable for the trip to the Welsh capital.

After their defeat by Connacht last week, Blues head coach Danny Wilson says he wants his players to respond when they face Treviso.

"Connacht was a very big and important game for us and we didn't do ourselves justice. We let our supporters down and didn't give a performance that justified trying to get in the top six," Wilson said.

"I'm looking for a response from everybody involved, a performance at home that gets us a win and one that gives us and our supporters something to be more proud of than last weekend.

"Hopefully we can do that moving into a tough couple of games - Edinburgh away and Munster at home.

"It's plain and simple, we need to win our next three games to have any chance of finishing in the top six which is, and will remain, our long-term goal."

Shingler kicked 19 points when Blues beat Treviso 34-28 in the reverse fixture in November and the region have won their last three games against Italian opposition.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Willis Halaholo, Steve Shingler, Blaine Scully; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams (capt); Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Taufa'ao Filise, George Earle, Jarrad Hoeata, Macauley Cook, Sion Bennett, Nick Williams

Replacements: Matthew Rees, Corey Domachowski, Scott Andrews, James Down, Kirby Myhill, Tomos Williams, Garyn Smith, Tom James

Treviso: Luca Sperandio, Michael Tagicakibau, Tommaso Iannone, Tommaso Allan, Angelo Esposito, Ian McKinley, Tito Tebaldi, Robert Barbieri, Francesco Minto, Marco Lazzaroni, Dean Budd (capt), Teofilo Paulo, Tiziano Pasquali, Luca Bigi, Federico Zani

Replacements: Davide Giazzon, Matteo Zanusso, Jody Rossetto, Jean Francois Montauriol, Guglilemo Zanini, Giorgio Bronzini, Andrea Pratichetti, David Odiete

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), Gareth Newman (WRU)