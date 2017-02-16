Tom Lindsay: Saracens bring in Gloucester hooker after Scott Spurling injury
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens have signed hooker Tom Lindsay from fellow Premiership side Gloucester on a short-term deal.
Lindsay, 29, will provide cover in the absence of Scott Spurling, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Linsday has previously played for Wasps and London Scottish, and has also featured for England Saxons.
"Tom will provide quality back-up to Schalk Brits and Jared Saunders," Sarries boss Mark McCall said.