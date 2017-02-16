Leinster v Edinburgh (Fri)

Ireland's Josh van der Flier returns for Leinster against Edinburgh

Pro12: Leinster v Edinburgh Date: Friday, 17 February Venue: RDS Arena Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba and BBC Sport website

Leinster make eight changes to their starting line-up for Friday's Pro12 meeting with Edinburgh.

James Tracy and Josh van der Flier start after featuring for Ireland as replacements last week against Italy.

Edinburgh make five changes with Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Duncan Weir forming the half-back partnership and Glenn Bryce in at full-back.

In the pack, hooker Neil Cochrane and number eight Cornell du Preez earn starts.

Du Preez's return means Magnus Bradbury moves to blindside flanker.

Blair Kinghorn and Jason Tovey drop to the bench while Viliame Mata, Sean Kennedy and Stuart McInally miss out after starting last week.

For the hosts, fly-half Joey Carbery makes his first start since sustaining an ankle injury in a Champions Cup game away to Northampton in December.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath also comes in while in the pack, prop Mike Ross and locks Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy get starts.

Operation rules out Nacewa

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen confirmed that club captain Isa Nacewa is absent after having a small procedure on his knee earlier this week.

"We're talking a couple of weeks with Isa," Cullen said.

"Edinburgh are bringing a strong team - they're not missing many players."

Leinster wing Dave Kearney switches from left to right to accommodate Barry Daly's inclusion.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Richardt Strauss and Ian Nagle drop out while Adam Byrne, Ross Byrne, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney and Dan Leavy move to the bench.

"We're back on the road and know Leinster are a tough team to overcome, especially on their home patch," said Edinburgh acting head coach Duncan Hodge.

"As a squad, we've learned a lot from last week's match against Ulster [the 24-18 defeat] and will look to take the positives from an encouraging second-half display into this week's game.

"The players showed a lot of character and resolve last week in overcoming the challenges of what was a high-tempo and physical encounter.

"Those involved tomorrow night will need to show a similar tenacity and perform for the full 80 minutes if we're to challenge the home side."

Leinster: Z Kirchner, D Kearney, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, B Daly, J Carbery, L McGrath (capt); P Dooley, J Tracy, M Ross, R Molony, M McCarthy, D Ryan, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: B Byrne, A Porter, M Bent, M Kearney, D Leavy, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, A Byrne.

Edinburgh: G Bryce, D Hoyland, C Dean, P Burleigh, T Brown, D Weir, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Cosgrove, N Cochrane (capt), M McCallum, F McKenzie, B Toolis, M Bradbury, J Ritchie, C Du Preez.

Replacements: G Turner, D Appiah, N Beavon, G Gilchrist, L Carmichael, N Fowles, J Tovey, B Kinghorn.