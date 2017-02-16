Edinburgh: Tom Brown signs new two-year deal

Tom Brown has scored 17 tries for Edinburgh in 104 matches

Edinburgh back Tom Brown has signed a new two-year deal that will keep him at his hometown club until May 2019.

Brown, who can play as full-back or winger, has made 104 appearances since making his professional debut in 2010.

"I believe this squad has the potential to achieve a lot and that's something I want to be a part of in the coming years," said the 26-year-old.

"There's a strong team culture and we are all determined to continue taking the club in the right direction."

Brown became the 25th player to represent Edinburgh 100 times when he led the team out to face Glasgow Warriors in the recent 1872 Cup match.

He won international recognition with a cap against Australia in the 9-6 away win in 2012.

Acting Edinburgh head coach Duncan Hodge said: "Tom's attitude, commitment and professionalism serve as a great example to those around him and we're delighted to have him around for another two years."