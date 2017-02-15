Six Nations: Scotland's Greig Laidlaw ruled out for rest of campaign

Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations campaign

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations through injury.

Laidlaw suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the 22-16 defeat by France last weekend.

The Gloucester scrum-half left the Stade de France on crutches on Saturday and his injury was assessed following his return.

Scottish Rugby confirmed the 58-time capped player sustained ligament damage against the French.

"The extent of the damage is such that he will take no further part in the current championship," Scottish Rugby added in a statement.

"Laidlaw will see a specialist later in the week to determine the best course of management and estimated time out of the sport.

