Six Nations 2017: Wales legend Phil Bennett fears fired-up Scots

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Rugby legend Phil Bennett says Scotland will "want to beat Wales badly" when the teams meet in Edinburgh on 25 February.

Scotland have lost nine consecutive matches against Wales since winning 21-9 at Murrayfield in 2007.

Vern Cotter's team beat Ireland 27-22 in a the opening round of the Six Nations, but lost 22-16 to France.

"I think it's going to be one heck of a game," said former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Bennett.

"They are going to want to beat them badly because Wales have given them some hidings over the last few years.

"Scotland are revived and Murrayfield will be packed out.

"The passion, the singing when they were beating Ireland. I haven't seen that from a Scottish crowd for a long time."

Bennett was in the Wales team that lost in Murrayfield in 1973, and came on as a replacement in the 12-10 defeat in 1975.

He was captain of the Wales team that won 18-9 in 1977, scoring one of the great tries in the history of the Five Nations Championship.

He believes Wales' coaching staff will resist calls for changes after their 21-16 home loss to England.

"I've been to Murrayfield and it's a tough place to play, so I can't see Wales making many changes," he said.

"I think the influence of Glasgow and their coach Gregor Townsend is obvious on this Scotland team.

"They're playing with excitement and flair.

"But it will be a heck of a game and it's one I'm looking forward to because Scotland won't change the way they play, they'll run it, and I wonder if Wales will take up the challenge and say 'come on. let's have a go back against them'."

Meanwhile, Scotland will be without captain Grieg Laidlaw who has been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.