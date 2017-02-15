Newport Gwent Dragons: No offers yet for Tom Prydie and Nick Crosswell

Tom Prydie (left) has scored 447 points for the Dragons, while Nick Crosswell has made 52 appearances

Newport Gwent Dragons wing Tom Prydie and forward Nick Crosswell have not been offered new deals by the region.

New Zealander Crosswell, 30, is vice captain at Rodney Parade while 24-year-old Prydie has been with the Dragons for five seasons.

Prydie holds the record as the youngest Wales international, making his debut against Italy in 2010 when he was 18 years and 25 days old.

He has won five caps, but his last appearance was against Japan in 2013.

"They haven't been offered a contract at the moment," said backs coach Shaun Connor.

"That's not to say they won't be offered contracts but, as is the case, rugby world players around this time of year need to look if they are not going to be at a club.

"As far as I'm concerned they'll both be involved this week and they are going to be vital players for us between now and the end of the season and who knows maybe beyond."

Dragons are 10th in the Pro12 table, having won only four games out of 14 and face Connacht in Galway on Saturday, 18 February.

The region will again be without Wales squad wing Ashton Hewitt who is continuing his recovery from concussion.

But second row Cory Hill could figure at the Sportsground having been released from Wales squad duties.