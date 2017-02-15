BBC Sport - The moment the England and Wasps fly-half had to put an interview on hold.
Danny Cipriani interview interrupted, for a photo!
- From the section Rugby Union
England and Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani is one of the most recognisable players in rugby union, a point proved when an interview was interrupted by a fan who wanted a photo.
In this clip, hear the moment Cipriani was approached by a fan named Harry as he spoke to the Rugby Union weekly team of Ugo Monye and Chris Jones, leading to a comparison with The Rock.
