England and Wasps fly-half Danny Cipriani is one of the most recognisable players in rugby union, a point proved when an interview was interrupted by a fan who wanted a photo.

In this clip, hear the moment Cipriani was approached by a fan named Harry as he spoke to the Rugby Union weekly team of Ugo Monye and Chris Jones, leading to a comparison with The Rock.

