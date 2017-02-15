Dwayne Peel joins Ulster backroom team as assistant coach

Dwayne Peel played in three Tests for the Lions in 2015

Dwayne Peel has been revealed as the latest addition to the Ulster backroom team for next season.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half has agreed a two-year deal to take up a role as an assistant coach with the province.

Ulster confirmed the appointment of Peel, who is currently coaching at Premiership club Bristol, on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week it was announced that New Zealander Jonno Gibbes would take over as head coach in the summer.

Former All Black Gibbes is presently forwards coach at Clermont, having previously occupied a similar role at Leinster.

During a distinguished playing career, Peel was capped 76 times for Wales and was a member of the Grand Slam Six Nations teams of 2005 and 2008.

The 35-year-old joined Bristol in 2014 but an ongoing shoulder injury forced him into premature retirement last March and he became backs and skills coach ahead of their promotion to the Premiership this season.

Peel toured with the Lions to New Zealand in 2005 and captained Wales at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

The former Welsh international is expected to be responsible for Ulster's backline and also oversee their attacking strategy.

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss indicated on Tuesday that he had been given the go-ahead to make changes to his coaching staff with the support of the Ulster Professional Game Board.

Peel and Kiss react to coaching announcement

Peel says he is excited by a new challenge in Belfast and "delighted to have this opportunity".

"Ulster is one of the big clubs in European rugby and I'm looking forward to working with a large contingent of quality players.

"Coaching was always a natural progression for me and I'm really enjoying my role with Bristol. Over the years I've spent time in different environments trying to pick things up that will benefit my career and this move to Belfast is another step in the right direction.

"I've talked with Les (Kiss) a lot over the past couple of weeks and it's exciting for me to work with someone of his calibre.

"I'm looking forward to getting started in the summer, but my focus will be with Bristol until the end of the season."

Kiss commented: "I'm very pleased that Dwayne will join us from next season. He's a talented coach who has a great understanding of the game and I'm really excited by what he will bring to our environment.

"It was obvious through my discussions with Dwayne that he has an exceptional coaching eye and he will provide us with refreshing insight and ideas.

"After Jono (Gibbes) agreed to join us, it was clear that Dwayne was going to be a great fit for our coaching group for next season."