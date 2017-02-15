Alex Cuthbert: Wales wing among 13 released for weekend Pro12 games

Alex Cuthbert graduated to senior Wales honours via Wales Sevens and Cardiff Blyes

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is set to play for Cardiff Blues in the Pro12 against Treviso on Saturday as one of 13 players released to regions.

Cuthbert is the only player who started Wales' Six Nations defeat by England to have the chance to play at the weekend.

Fly-half Sam Davies, the only unused Wales replacement against England, is among seven returning to Ospreys.

Replacement hooker Scott Baldwin and prop Nicky Smith are also available for Ospreys v Munster on Saturday.

England wing Elliott Daly rounded Cuthbert on his way to England's winning score in Cardiff.

That led to one of Cuthbert's Wales and British and Irish Lions predecessors, Shane Williams, to say he should not face Scotland when the Six Nations resumes for Wales on Saturday, 25 February.

Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins defended Cuthbert as an "outstanding" player.

Blues also have prop Scott Andrews and hooker Kristian Dacey at their disposal when they host Treviso.

Top-of-the-table game

Ospreys prop Rhodri Jones, lock Rory Thornton and back-rowers James King and Olly Cracknell join Davies, Smith and Baldwin in being available for the second-v-top game against Munster at Liberty Stadium.

Scrum-half Aled Davies and wing Steff Evans are available for Scarlets against Zebre in Friday's Scrum V Live televised game.

Lock Cory Hill will be back with Newport Gwent Dragons for their Saturday trip to Connacht.

In addition to the nine released players, wing Ashton Hewitt will continue his return from concussion with Dragons.