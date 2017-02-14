Jack Roberts: Cardiff Blues sign Leicester Tigers centre

Jack Roberts played for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership during his time with Scarlets

Cardiff Blues have signed Welsh centre Jack Roberts from Leicester Tigers for the 2017-18 season.

Born in Bangor, Roberts is a Scarlets youth product who represented Wales at age-grade level before joining English Championship club Rotherham in 2013.

The 25-year-old signed for English Premiership side Leicester in 2014 and has made 16 appearances for Leicester this season, scoring one try.

"Coming back to Wales was also a big pull," said Roberts.

"I lived in Cardiff for three years while I was at university and really enjoyed it. I've not played regional rugby so I'm really excited about this opportunity.

"I would also like to thank everyone at Leicester for the opportunities and support they have given me.

"I've been fortunate enough to be coached by some fantastic coaches and play alongside some world class players." Roberts will compete with the likes of Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Garyn Smith and Harri Millard for a starting centre spot for the Blues next season.

"Jack is one of the most exciting young talents in the Premiership and has had a brilliant season so far with Leicester," said Blues head coach Danny Wilson.

"He is an abrasive and powerful centre, who offers something a little bit different to the players we currently have."