Keelan Giles could return for Ospreys against Munster in Pro12

Pro 12: Ospreys v Munster Date: Saturday, 18 February Venue: Liberty Stadium Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Teenage Ospreys wing Keelan Giles could return from a hamstring injury for his side's top-of-the-table Pro12 match at home to Munster on Saturday.

Top-scorer Giles, 19, was in the Wales squad in November but was not fit for the Six Nations.

"It can be frustrating for the player, the supporters and the coaches, but having a bit of time out can be better for long-term development," said Ospreys defence coach Brad Davis.

Giles has 11 tries in just nine games.

His last appearance was against Lyon in the European Challenge Cup on 15 January.

"I think he'll come back stronger for this little break and get ready for the big games coming up," said Davis.

"He's been in the Welsh squad, but the important thing for Keelan is to play well for us first and let the national coaches pick him on form if they see fit."

Mujati in line

South Africa international prop Brian Mujati, who has signed on a short-term contract, has taken part in Ospreys' training ahead of a possible debut against Munster at the Liberty Stadium.

The 32-year-old won 12 caps in 2008 before moving to Europe and carving out a powerful reputation for Northampton, Racing 92, and Sale Sharks.

"It's testament to the work done at the Ospreys over the years that players of that sort of calibre want to join this environment," said Davis.

Mujati's arrival follows injuries to tight-head props Dmitri Arhip and Ma'afu Fia.

Lock Adam Beard faces a lay-off with an elbow injury suffered against Zebre, but the Ospreys hope to have some Wales squad players back as they bid to go top of the Pro12.

Form team of Europe

The Ospreys need to make up for their worst result of the season, losing 33-0 to Munster in Cork in November.

"The drubbing we got out there, it's still on my mind and that was a real wake-up call for us," said Davis.

"We're playing arguably the top team on form in Europe in all competitions - Top 14, Aviva Premiership or our competition.

"They've shown top end form against the highest quality opposition in the Champions Cup. The test for us this week is enormous, but one we're really excited about."

Munster are a point ahead of the Ospreys at the top of the Pro12 and won their Champions Cup group ahead of Glasgow, Leicester, and Racing 92.