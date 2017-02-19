Premiership: Sale Sharks 34-28 Wasps

Denny Solomona scored a hat-trick in the first half.
Former rugby league winger Denny Solomona scored a hat-trick in the first half for Sale
Aviva Premiership
Sale(24) 34
Tries: Solomona 3, Jennings Cons: Addison 4 Pens: Addison 2
Wasps (9) 28
Tries: Bassett, Johnson, Beale Cons: Gopperth 2 Pens: Gopperth 3

A hat-trick from Denny Solomona pushed Sale to victory in a high-scoring affair against leaders Wasps.

Sale had raced to a 31-9 lead just after half-time at AJ Bell Stadium before Wasps found their groove.

Tries from Josh Bassett and Ashley Johnson put them back in touching distance at 31-21 before Sale's Will Addison delivered a vital three points.

Kurtley Beale scored Wasps' third try 11 minutes from time and that made for a tense finish but Sale held firm.

More to follow.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Addison (capt), Jennings, McGuigan; James, Phillips; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Nott, Ioane, Lund, Beaumont.

Replacements: Nield, Flynn, Longbottom, T Curry, B Curry, Stringer, MacGinty, Leota.

Wasps: Beale; Wade, Gopperth, Eastmond, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; Mullan, Taylor, Cooper-Woolley, Symons, Gaskell, Johnson (capt), Young, Rieder.

Replacements: Festuccia, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Willis, Simpson, Leiua, Le Roux.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

