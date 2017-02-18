Premiership: Leicester Tigers 50-17 Bristol

South Africa winger JP Pietersen had scored just one try in seven previous appearances for Leicester

Aviva Premiership Leicester Tigers (31) 50 Tries: Cilliers, O Williams, Pietersen 2, Veainu, O'Connor, Thompstone, Bateman Cons: O Williams 5 Bristol (10) 17 Tries: Hawkins, Ford-Robinson Cons: Woodward 2 Pens: Woodward

Winger JP Pietersen marked his first Leicester appearance for 11 weeks with two first-half tries in Tigers' rout of Premiership bottom side Bristol.

Pat Cilliers, Owen Williams and Telusa Veainu also went over for the hosts as they led 31-10 at the break, with Rob Hawkins going over for Bristol.

Tries from Brendon O'Connor, Adam Thompstone and Greg Bateman secured Tigers their biggest win of the season.

Jamal Ford-Robinson grabbed a consolation try for Bristol late on.

The bonus-point win edges Aaron Mauger's side to within four points of Bath in fourth place and sees them edge six points clear of Harlequins in sixth after the Londoners were beaten 22-12 by the Blue, Black and White at The Rec.

Defeat sees relegation-threatened Bristol slip six points adrift of second-bottom Worcester after the Warriors managed to claim a try-scoring bonus point in their 32-48 home defeat by Exeter.

The return of South Africa international Pietersen and Tonga full-back Veainu from injury was key for the Welford Road club, with the pair particularly damaging in the first half.

For Veainu, it was his first club appearance since 23 October, following a head injury sustained on Tonga duty.

Veainu's break to set Pietersen up for his second score was the pick of the tries, with a dominant Leicester pack also making its mark as Bateman crossed for Tigers' eighth try from a catch-and-drive line-out 14 minutes from time.

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Roberts, Mermoz, Pietersen; O Williams, Harrison; Rizzo, Youngs (capt.), Cilliers, Barrow, Fitzgerald, M Williams, O'Connor, Hamilton.

Replacements: McGuigan, Genge, Bateman, Croft, Thacker, Kitto, Tait, Smith.

Bristol: Woodward; Wallace, Piutau, Pisi, Palamo; Jarvis, Cliff; Bevington, Hawkins, Cortes, Tuohy, Sorenson, Eadie, Lam, Crane (capt).

Replacements: Jones, O'Connell, Ford-Robinson, Phillips, Jeffries, Mathewson, Henson, Hurrell.

