Gareth Davies: Scarlets await police investigation outcome

Gareth Davies won his first Wales cap against South Africa in June 2014

Pro 12: Scarlets v Zebre Date: Friday, 17 February Venue: Parc Y Scarlets Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scarlets will await the outcome of a Dyfed-Powys Police inquiry before deciding whether to take any action against Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies.

The 26-year-old has apologised following a late-night incident in Aberystwyth in August 2016.

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac says the region is "doing everything it can to educate players".

The Welsh Rugby Union has already "reminded (him) of his responsibility as an international player".

Police are reviewing video evidence of the incident after initially deciding against action.

Pivac told a media conference: "At the moment he (Davies) is in the Welsh camp.

"I think they (WRU) have put out a statement and there is an inquiry going on so we won't be doing anything until we get the result of that inquiry."

Davies, 26, won his 23rd cap as a replacement in Wales' defeat against England and is due to remain with the Welsh camp preparing to face Scotland on Saturday 25 February.

Pivac added: "We talk to our players and all professional sports do around the world about the pitfalls out there.

"Our guys have got to learn from other people's mistakes and make sure we don't repeat them.

"Certainly, here at the Scarlets, we are doing everything we can to further educate them on the pitfalls that are out there."