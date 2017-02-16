Premiership: Gloucester v Saracens

Mako Vunipola has been out since suffering knee ligament damange in Saracens' win at Sale on 18 December

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 17 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make five changes from their loss to Leicester for Friday's visit of champions Saracens to Kingsholm.

Backs David Halaifonua and Matt Scott plus forwards Salesi Ma'afu, Ben Morgan and Ross Moriarty all return to start.

Saracens and England prop Mako Vunipola returns from nine weeks out with a knee injury as Sarries make four changes from their defeat at Worcester.

Full-back Duncan Taylor makes his first start this term, plus centre Marcelo Bosch and prop Juan Figallo are back.

If Vunipola can get through his return without any complications, he is likely to be added to Eddie Jones' England squad ahead of the Six Nations match against Italy at Twickenham on 26 February.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We had a disappointing start to the season at home but, since the beginning of October, we've really performed well at Kingsholm.

"Friday night there, under the lights - it is something our players are really looking forward to.

"We believe last weekend's loss was a one-off performance and you will see the true Gloucester team turn up again this weekend."

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Ma'afu; Savage, Thrush; Moriarty, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Thomas, Doran-Jones, Galarza, Ludlow, Braley, Hook, Trinder.

Saracens: Taylor; Ashton, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Ellery; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, Brits, Figallo, Rhodes, Hamilton, Fraser, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Saunders, Barrington, Du Plessis, Flanagan, Brown, Spencer, Malins, Gallagher.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.

