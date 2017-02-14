Pro12: Scarlets' Barclay and Rawlins out of Zebre match

Scarlets' flanker, John Barclay, will miss his club's Pro 12 clash with Zebre after being injured playing for Scotland

Pro 12: Scarlets v Zebre Date: Friday, 17 February Venue: Parc Y Scarlets Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scarlets' Scotland flanker John Barclay faces a shoulder scan as well as head injury protocols after being forced off during Scotland's defeat in France.

He will not feature as Scarlets host Zebre in the Pro12 on Friday and looks unlikely to be fit to face Wales in round three of the Six Nations.

Back-five forward Lewis Rawlins (ankle) is out and centres Gareth Owen (knee) and Steff Hughes (ankle) are doubtful.

All three were injured in the Scarlets' 26-14 win in Glasgow.

The Scarlets are fourth in the Pro12 table despite losing their first three league games of the season.

"We've got our targets while the internationals are away and we got off to a good start with that win over Glasgow" coach Wayne Pivac told BBC Wales Sport.

"We need to back that up with a good performance at home, it's about challenging ourselves to get that same intensity we had in Glasgow, here at home against Zebre."

The Italians were heavily beaten 40-10 at home by Ospreys in their most recent Pro12 match, despite going 10 points ahead.

"They played pretty well in the first-half, but they weren't able to do it over 80 minutes," added Pivac.

"But Zebre's come here the last two years and we haven't been able to achieve our goals.

"Even when we played them this year (in Parma) it wasn't an 80-minute performance.

"We managed to get five (match) points, but we conceded 24 points so there's plenty to work on."

Teams

Scarlets: TBC

Zebre: TBC