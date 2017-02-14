Ireland internationals released for Ulster Pro12 game with Glasgow

Craig Gilroy scored a second-half hat-trick of tries in Ireland's Six Nations win over Italy in Rome

Ireland players Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey and Tommy Bowe will be available for Ulster's Pro12 game with Glasgow on Saturday.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has opted not to include the quartet in a three-day training camp in Monaghan this week.

Stuart Olding is out with an elbow issue, while the fitness of Charles Piutau and Darren Cave for the match at Kingspan Stadium is being monitored.

Ruan Pienaar and Rob Herring are both in contention to feature after injury.

Both players have been missing since suffering knee injuries in the New Year's Eve defeat by Leinster at the RDS.

Fly-half Brett Herron is also fit again, although Peter Nelson impressed in the fly-half role in the win over Edinburgh on his return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Olding picked up his injury in last week's match, which marked his first start since October, but is only expected to be absent for around two weeks.

Gilroy scored a hat-trick of tries off the Ireland bench in last weekend's win over Italy at Stadio Olimpico, while Marshall was present in Rome as injury cover for the match-day squad.

McCloskey and Bowe were both on the Ulster bench for last weekend's match and are set to feature again on Saturday.

The encounter is a crucial one for both sides as they chase a top four place, which would secure a place in the semi-final play-offs.

Glasgow lie fifth in the table, three points ahead of Ulster, who have a game in hand over the Scottish side.