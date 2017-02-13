Steven Luatua: Bristol sign New Zealand international back-rower

From the section

Steven Luatua made his New Zealand debut in 2013

Bristol have signed New Zealand international Steven Luatua for the 2017-18 season from Blues.

Luatua, 25, back-rower has won 15 caps for the All Blacks.

"Since bursting onto the scene as a 19 year-old, Steven has been a consistently formidable presence, both at Super Rugby and for the All Blacks," head coach Mark Tainton said.

"He's a hungry, ambitious 25-year-old and a standout performer at the very highest level."