Six Nations: Anthony Watson included in 25-man England training camp

Anthony Watson has won 24 caps for England since making his debut in 2014

Anthony Watson has been included in England's 25-man training squad for their Six Nations game against Italy on 26 February.

The Bath winger, 22, missed matches against France and Wales after injuring his hamstring in January.

Head coach Eddie Jones said on Sunday that he was "confident" Watson would feature against Italy.

The defending champions have also retained Northampton Saints prop Paul Hill for the week-long training camp.

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins) , Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).