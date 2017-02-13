Six Nations 2017: Scotland wait for injury news before Wales match

John Hardie only managed four minutes of play after replacing John Barclay

Four Scotland players will have head injuries assessed before their Six Nations match against Wales at Murrayfield on 25 February.

Centre Alex Dunbar, hooker Fraser Brown and back-row forwards John Barclay and John Hardie all suffered knocks in Sunday's bruising 22-16 loss to France.

Captain Greig Laidlaw has returned to his club, Gloucester, for treatment on an ankle injury.

Number eight Josh Strauss also suffered a "heavy blow to his flank".

Brown, Barclay and his replacement, John Hardie, all left the field after head knocks, while Dunbar returned to play after a four-minute break.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said the Glasgow centre "passed his HIA [head injury assessment] 1 during the match but developed some symptoms, possibly in keeping with concussion, after the match".

Brown and Dunbar are considered concussion victims and will be subject to the graduated return to play protocol.

Experienced scrum-half Laidlaw limped out after 25 minutes, with Glasgow's Ali Price coming on for his second cap.

Barclay also requires further assessment on a shoulder injury, with its management in the hands of his club, Scarlets.

Allan Dell and Zander Fagerson were both replaced during a punishing defeat, but the props are not considered fitness doubts for the visit of Wales, who, like Scotland, have one win, one loss and one bonus point in the tournament.