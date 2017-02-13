Ryan Hodson: Harlequins bring in former London Welsh flanker

Ryan Hodson joined London Welsh from Jersey in the summer of 2015

Harlequins have signed former London Welsh flanker Ryan Hodson on a short-term contract as injury cover.

The Australian, 27, made 38 appearances after joining the Exiles in 2015.

Quins are short of cover in the back row, with Luke Wallace injured and Jack Clifford and Chris Robshaw involved in England's Six Nations campaign.

"We are lucky to be able to bring in someone of Ryan's experience and leadership qualities at short notice," director of rugby John Kingston said.