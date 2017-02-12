Six Nations 2017: Wales need to regroup after England defeat says captain

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017 highlights: Wales 16-21 England

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says they need to regroup during their Six Nations break after their late defeat by England on Saturday.

After a stuttering 7-33 win against Italy, Wales dominated much of the match against England, only to lose to Elliot Daly's 76th-minute try.

Jones' side travel to Murrayfield to face Scotland next, a fixture where they have not lost since 2003.

"The competitor in us would rather play again tomorrow," Jones said.

The skipper continued: "We've got two weeks to regroup. We feel we improved on the first weekend [against Italy], and we can only improve again.

"We've five minutes to work on, probably. I sound like a broken record. If you go back a few years, we were probably saying the same thing, but the vast majority of the performance was a vast improvement."

Six Nations 2017: 'Composure let Wales down' - Howley

Wales struggled for much of the first half against Italy but put together a better team performance against England, but could not hold on to their lead as the visitors capitalised on Wales failing to put the ball into touch just before Daly touched down.

"I make no bones in saying it, we win as a team and we lose as a team, and we will improve as a team as well," Jones said.

"Improvement for everyone is pretty limitless. We improved from the Italy game, and we will continue to work to do that again."

The result was England's 16th successive win and means they have won both of their opening Six Nations games, after beating France, to go top of the table after two rounds.

Jones added: "We matched them with physicality, but ultimately we feel that we hurt ourselves in those last few minutes.

"They [England] were as good as we said they were before the start of the game.

"We were able to stop the momentum they had coming into the game - and in the game - for the majority, but winning is a habit and they are on a roll now. Unfortunately, we fell short."