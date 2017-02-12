BBC Sport - Six nations 2017: Highlights - France 22-16 Scotland
France edge Scotland in Paris thriller
- From the section Rugby Union
Scotland's search for a first win in Paris since 1999 goes on after France scored late penalties to win a tense Six Nations contest 22-16 at the Stade de France.
MATCH REPORT: France 22-16 Scotland
