Six Nations: Scotland 'chucked it away' against France - Stuart Hogg

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations highlights: France 22-16 Scotland

Full-back Stuart Hogg believes Scotland "chucked away" a first victory in Paris for 18 years as their Six Nations hopes were jolted by a 22-16 loss to France.

The visitors twice led after tries by Hogg - his fifth in three Tests - and Tim Swinson, early in the second half.

But with several injuries to contend with, they had to settle for a bonus point after beating Ireland first up.

"France had a massive forward pack and really brought it to us. I think we chucked it away at the end," Hogg said.

"Our errors cost us throughout the game. We got ourselves in a good position after the first try, but we didn't look after the ball, we didn't respect it enough and ultimately that cost us.

"It wasn't the result we were looking for. Our next job now is Wales in a couple of weeks and we have to get ourselves back on the horse."

France threatened to overwhelm Scotland with their power and offloading game at times, but could only manage one try, via Gael Fickou in the first half, although Remi Lamerat's effort was ruled out by the television match official.

"It was a physical encounter," noted Scotland head coach Vern Cotter. "Quite a few times we came off second best.

"I thought the boys stuck in really well defensively and defended our line well.

"At critical times perhaps we weren't accurate enough and we will look at that before the next game."

Flanker John Barclay was one of four Scotland players forced off injured

The Scots lost captain Greig Laidlaw to injury after 25 minutes, with Glasgow's Ali Price coming on for only his second cap.

John Barclay, who took over as captain, also departed with a head knock before half-time, only for his replacement John Hardie to suffer the same fate just a minute into the second half.

Props Allan Dell and Zander Fagerson also went off under the attentions of team doctor James Robson before the hour, with hooker Fraser Brown forced off with 15 minutes left. Centre Alex Dunbar departed for a head injury assessment before returning to the field.

"Greig has a big part to play as captain and half-back, but Ali played well when he came on and the guys behind adapted well," Cotter added. "These things do happen and we had trained for it.

"John Barclay and John Hardie both had head injury assessments so we will have to wait and see how they come through the return-to-play protocols. John Barclay hurt his shoulder as well. There are other bumps and bruises but we are hoping everyone will be all right for the next one."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Scotland's Finn Russell misses simple conversion

Cotter played down the effect of Finn Russell's bizarre missed conversion after Swinson's try put Scotland 16-13 ahead, when the fly-half appeared rushed into taking it after the late arrival of a kicking tee.

"I will have to look at that," Cotter added. "It was only two points and it didn't really matter. At the end it was a six-point game. These things happen.

"We are happy to come away with one point but we would certainly have liked to come away with more."