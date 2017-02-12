BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2017: Italy 3-27 Ireland
Late solo Tyrell try gives Ireland bonus point
Rugby Union
Ireland's Hannah Tyrrell scores a late solo try in their 27-3 win over Italy which put them top of the Women's Six Nations table.
