Sione Lauaki: Former New Zealand player dies aged 35

Sione Lauaki scored three tries for the All Blacks

Former New Zealand forward Sione Lauaki has died at the age of 35.

The Tonga-born flanker or number eight won 17 Test caps for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008.

In 2012, it was reported Lauaki - who played for Super Rugby club Chiefs as well as French sides Bayonne and Clermont - had been suffering from heart and kidney problems.

"The thoughts of everyone are with the family of Sione Lauaki. Gone too soon. RIP, Wax," tweeted the All Blacks.