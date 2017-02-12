Sione Lauaki: Former New Zealand player dies aged 35
Former New Zealand forward Sione Lauaki has died at the age of 35.
The Tonga-born flanker or number eight won 17 Test caps for the All Blacks between 2005 and 2008.
In 2012, it was reported Lauaki - who played for Super Rugby club Chiefs as well as French sides Bayonne and Clermont - had been suffering from heart and kidney problems.
"The thoughts of everyone are with the family of Sione Lauaki. Gone too soon. RIP, Wax," tweeted the All Blacks.
