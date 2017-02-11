BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: 'Composure let Wales down' - Howley
Composure let us down - Howley
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales coach Rob Howley highlights the factors that led to their 21-16 defeat by England in the Six Nations in Cardiff.
Highlights: Wales 16-21 England and watch as Liam Williams crosses for the hosts.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired