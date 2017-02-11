Six Nations 2017: Joe Schmidt pleased with Ireland display in nine-try Rome win

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017 highlights: Italy 10-63 Ireland

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt praised his team's display as they got their Six Nations hopes back on track with a 63-10 hammering of Italy.

To keep their title hopes alive, the Irish could afford no more slip-ups after their opening defeat in Scotland.

"It was a good performance. We looked after the ball well and asked a fair bit of the Italians defensively," the Ireland coach told ITV Sport.

"If you get the performance, you are more likely to get the result."

After the concession of three first-half tries contributed massively to the Murrayfield defeat, Schmidt was pleased with his team's fast start to the Stadio Olimpico contest as they went on to score nine tries.

Conor O'Shea's Italy were no match for Joe Schmidt's Ireland

Schmidt lauds 'Stander engine'

Keith Earls and CJ Stander both scored two first-half tries to secure first ever Six Nations win bonus-point with the flanker going on to complete a hat-trick - a feat later matched by replacement Craig Gilroy.

"We showed we can start well and that gives a platform to build on," added the Ireland coach.

"The players felt that [they needed to make a statement]. We know how good they can be. It was probably a bit of confidence to go out and do it."

Get latest Six Nations news from rugby union alerts in BBC Sport app

Schmidt added that man of the match Stander's all-action display again demonstrated the flanker's impressive work-rate.

"CJ has got a fantastic engine. He just keeps working away."

The Irish coach picked out Paddy Jackson's performance, as the Ulster fly-half again impressed in Johnny Sexton's absence.

"I felt Paddy Jackson varied the game up really well."

Garry Ringrose ran in Ireland's seventh try in Rome

Coach delighted by Ringrose response

Schmidt was also delighted with centre Garry Ringrose's try-scoring display after the Leinster youngster's nervous first half at Murrayfield.

"I felt sorry for him in the first 20 or 30 [minutes] last week when he was in a Six Nations game for the first time and it probably freaked him a little bit.

"But it's great that he built a bit of confidence from his second-half performance last week and I thought he was super today."

Jamie Heaslip, who captained Ireland after Rory Best was ruled out by illness, felt the victory margin flattered the visitors as they notched four tries in the final 12 minutes.

"The final score put a nice shine on it," said the number eight.

O'Shea reflects on 'tough day'

Italy coach Conor O'Shea admitted they had faced a team "better in every department than us".

"It was a tough day," added the Italian boss, who played 35 times for Ireland.

"In the first 20 minutes we took a battering. We talked about Ireland's ability to hold the ball through the phases, and the first 20 minutes took a physical and mental toll on us.

"But we will never hang our heads. We have to get ready in one week's time and be focused for England at Twickenham."

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.