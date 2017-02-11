BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Elliot Daly scores dramatic late winning try against Wales

Daly scores dramatic late winning try

England's Elliot Daly scores a dramatic late try to seal a 21-16 victory against Wales in Cardiff in the Six Nations.

Read the match report here.

Available to UK users only.

  From the section iPlayer

