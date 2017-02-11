Six Nations - Wales v England: Rob Howley delighted - until last five minutes

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017 highlights: Wales 16-21 England

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Coach Rob Howley said he was "proud and delighted" about Wales' performance against England - until the visitors grabbed victory in the closing stages.

The hosts led until wing Elliot Daly finished off a counter-attack, after Jonathan Davies failed to find touch with a clearance kick, and Owen Farrell converted to seal a 21-16 victory.

"In the last five minutes we lacked a bit of composure," said Howley.

"Unfortunately, England know how to win. They've got a lot of confidence."

Defeat was Wales' second during Howley's second stint as stand-in for British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland.

They lost heavily to Australia in November and were criticised for their style of play in wins over Argentina, Japan and South Africa.

Howley's men opened their Six Nations campaign with a 33-7 win over Italy in Rome and produced a vastly improved display in defeat by England.

"I'm proud and delighted with the performance... up to about 75 minutes," said Howley.

'You have to applaud England'

Daly dived over under pressure from Alex Cuthbert, who was promoted into the team in the build-up to the match when George North failed to recover from a dead leg.

Northampton Saints player North says he will be fit to face Scotland in round three on Saturday, 25 February.

Howley added: "I felt England were getting on top in the last 10 to 15 minutes and they took their chance.

"You have to applaud them for that.

"International rugby is about taking your chances and keeping discipline."

Biggar gets Howley's backing

Howley said fly-half Dan Biggar's display was one of the highlights for Wales.

"Dan Biggar delivers that level of performance whether it's in training or in a Test match," he said.

"He's one of the key players in the unit and he's matured to become a class player."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones said: "Hopefully we answered some of the critics.

"We had a great first half. Yes we are disappointed, but the performance was there for 76 minutes. We will take huge belief from this."