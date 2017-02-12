Six Nations 2017: Scotland's Stuart Hogg focused on victory v France, not 50th cap

Media playback is not supported on this device Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg's Six Nations tries

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC television, BBC Sport website & app. Commentary on Radio Scotland & Radio 5 live Sports Extra; Live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Stuart Hogg says it will be special to win his 50th Scotland cap against France, but his focus is on completing back-to-back Six Nations victories.

Hogg, 24, scored two tries as the Scots beat Ireland 27-22 at Murrayfield last Saturday.

But the full-back says helping his team to a first win in Paris since 1999 on Sunday is the only thing on his mind.

"It'll be a great day but it's not about me. It's about us getting the win," Hogg said.

"Come Monday, travelling home, it would be perfect to be two [wins] from two."

With the national team's fortunes seemingly on an upward curve under coach Vern Cotter, Hogg says he is "living the dream" playing his part in the attacking style deployed by the current Scotland team.

The Glasgow Warriors player points to his first cap against Wales in the Millennium Stadium in February 2012 as perhaps the highlight of his career, but says the win over Ireland, Scotland's first opening-round Six Nations win in 11 years, ranks highly.

"The first cap, your dream is to play for Scotland and to have done that was just unbelievable, not just for myself but for my family as well," he said.

Hogg has scored 15 tries in his 49 caps, including nine in the Six Nations

"In terms of highlights, last weekend was up there. It was a phenomenal performance. Not complete by any means. There are always areas to improve but I think that's the exciting thing - not everything was perfect but we still won the game."

At 24 years and 233 days, Hogg will be the youngest Scotland player to reach the 50-cap mark, overtaking Richie Gray, who was 26 when he made his 50th appearance during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He admits Cotter's men will have to be at their best to come away with a famous win, but says he and his team-mates are relishing the challenge at the Stade de France.

"It's a cracking stadium to play in," Hogg added.

"The French crowd are always on your back. It can be quite hostile at times but they are fairly quick to turn on their team if things aren't going their way. For us it's very much about making that happen.

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations Highlights: Scotland 29-18 France

"We'll have to look after the ball for long periods of play, play in the right areas and make sure we are always going forward.

"If we stand back and admire their play then we're going to be in for a long day. Defensively we need to try and get up in their faces, really shut them down.

"If we get opportunities in attack then we need to make the most of them and keep the scoreboard ticking over."