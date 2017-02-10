BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Re-live six of Wales' best tries against England

Six of Wales' best tries versus England

As Wales prepare to play England in the Six Nations, BBC Wales Sport digs out six of Wales' best tries against the old enemy.

Watch Saturday's game live on BBC One Wales and on the BBC Wales Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

This video is UK only.

Top videos

Video

Six of Wales' best tries versus England

Video

Mourinho convinced Ibrahimovic will stay at Man Utd

Video

Liverpool's battery is not empty - Klopp

Video

Nevin: Why Eriksen is Spurs' beating heart

Video

Worcester Wolves beat Manchester Giants - 5 best shots

Video

Captaincy decision was mutual - Warburton

Video

Mkhitaryan needed time to 'adapt' under Mourinho

Video

Cardiff atmosphere unbelievable - Hartley

Video

GB sprinter's horrific crash - in his own words

Video

'I swear to God I caught it!' - Relive Edelman's incredible catch

Video

Home favourite Holdener wins combined gold

Video

'Mad Max' reaches 104mph on a mountain bike

Video

Makinson's 'top-class' match-saving tackle

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired