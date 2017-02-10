BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Re-live six of Wales' best tries against England
Six of Wales' best tries versus England
- From the section Welsh Rugby
As Wales prepare to play England in the Six Nations, BBC Wales Sport digs out six of Wales' best tries against the old enemy.
Watch Saturday's game live on BBC One Wales and on the BBC Wales Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.
This video is UK only.
