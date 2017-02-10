BBC Sport - Bristol's Tom Varndell breaks Premiership try-scoring record
Varndell breaks Premiership try-scoring record
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC Sport take a look at Tom Varndell's career after the Bristol winger broke the Premiership's try-scoring record scoring his 91st try in their 42-8 defeat against Harlequins.
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport/Premiership Rugby.
