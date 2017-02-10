Six Nations 2017: Time for new memories, says Wales centre Scott Williams

Scott Williams scores the winning try as Wales beat England in the 2012 Six Nations to seal the Triple Crown

Wales centre Scott Williams says he is out to create new memories against England, five years after a match-winning try at Twickenham.

Williams' late dash in a 19-12 win was vital in winning the Grand Slam.

"It's the memory that stands out, I get reminded about that try all the time, but hopefully we can create some more memories this weekend" he said.

"The year after [Wales' 30-3 win in Cardiff] was good as well, though I didn't play as much of a part."

Super-sub no more?

Scarlets centre Williams, 26, has had to fight for his caps against British and Irish Lions duo Jonathan Davies and Jamie Roberts.

His selection ahead of Roberts is seen as part of Wales' efforts to develop a more open style, with his 43rd cap seeing see his number of starts move ahead of his appearances as replacement.

Scott Williams featured for Wales in their opening game win against Italy in this year's Six Nations

"I've been unlucky I've had two world-class centres in front of me for the last couple of years, and hopefully I've brought the best out of them, keeping them on their toes and they'll do the same for me," he said.

"I want to be starting, so I'm happy to have another opportunity this weekend, I didn't get much of an opportunity [with the ball] last week, but I thought we did well [scoring three late tries against Italy through the three-quarters].

"There's more responsibility starting, but I'm trying to make the most of every opportunity because you never know when it'll be your last."

Farrell contest

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Wales' Rob Evans says England is 'just another game'

Williams came head-to-head with England's Owen Farrell in January 2017, as Farrell set up the 82nd minute try for Chris Ashton which earned Saracens a 22-all Champions Cup draw away to the Scarlets and put the Welsh side out.

"He showed how good he was, he showed his experience at the end when he made three line-breaks against us and made the try which drew them the game." he said.

"It's going to be a tough challenge, so [the lesson is] we need to keep playing for 80 minutes, it's going to be a very tight game and hopefully it'll go our way this time."

Driving ambition

Scott Williams has won 42 caps for Wales

While Wales prop Tomas Francis revealed he builds Lego cars to relax in his down-time, Williams is involved with motors of a more real-life kind.

"Building Lego cars is to stop him thinking about food I think" he joked about his 20-stone colleague.

"I've got a motor-sport business away from rugby, so I go down there to try and relax on my days off- make sure the boys are working hard.

"It's building and fabricating rally-cars, something I've always been interested in and when I got injured in the (2015) World Cup I had time on my hands and an opportunity to start something up.

"Hopefully after rugby it'll be a hobby, rallying, rally-cross, anything like that. We specialise in Escort Mark Twos and Mark Ones, I've driven them a couple of times but I'll leave it until I hang my boots up."