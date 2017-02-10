Six Nations: France v Scotland

Against Ireland last week, Scotland won the opening match of a Six Nations for the first time since 2006.

Six Nations internationals Venue: Stade de France Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 14:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

France have made one change to the side that lost to England with flanker Loann Goujon replacing Damien Chouly.

On the bench, hooker Christopher Tolofua comes in for Clement Maynadier and second row Julien Le Devedec takes the place of Arthur Iturria.

Scotland also make just one change to their team that beat Ireland with John Barclay replacing the injured Ryan Wilson at blindside flanker.

Barclay's place amongst the replacements is taken by John Hardie.

France: 15-Scott Spedding; 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Virimi Vakatawa; 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Baptiste Serin; 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Uini Atonio, (captain), 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Loann Goujon, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles,

Replacements: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Rabah Slimani, 18-Xavier Chiocci, 19-Julian Le Devedec, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Yoann Huget

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Tommy Seymour, 12-Huw Jones, 11-Alex Dunbar, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Greig Laidlaw; 1-Allan Dell, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay, 7-Josh Strauss, 8- Hamish Watson.

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-John Hardie, 21-Alistair Price, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Mark Bennett.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Andrew Cotter: "Despite the fact that Scotland haven't won in Paris since 1999, the Stade de France is not, curiously, a place they fear to tread.

"But France showed not only attacking promise against England, they also fielded a monstrous and destructive pack and do so again. Scotland's scrum, still without its two first-choice props, is likely to be an area of real fragility.

"Louis Picamoles was also outstanding at Twickenham but there are so many huge ball-carriers for the home side. Scotland's defensive effort against Ireland was enormous, but you could see how much it took out of them. France will fancy the final quarter.

"But because of what Scotland now offer in attack there still has to be some optimism.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

France head coach Guy Noves: "We will mainly adapt to the Scottish rugby that you have seen evolve for four years.

"A game based on commitment, speed, aggression, with players who have gained confidence in a highly organised collective."

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter: "This will be an excellent test for this group of players: mentally, physically, tactically, and of our skill-sets under pressure. We will need to be at our relentless best once again.

"We're [France's] next opportunity to get their campaign up and running and they'll be intent on throwing every part of their considerable firepower at us this Sunday."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

In last year's Six Nations, Scotland ended a 10-game winless streak against France.

Scotland have won just twice in 24 visits to Paris since 1969 - in 1995 and 1999.

The last time Scotland won successive Tests against France was in 1963-1964.

France

Since 1982, France have only once begun a Six Nations campaign with a pair of defeats, and that was in 2013.

They have won just two of their last nine Tests.

Scotland

They have never won their opening two matches of a Six Nations.

The last time Scotland won an away fixture in the Six Nations that wasn't against Italy was in the final round of the 2010 tournament against Ireland at Croke Park. (P15 W2 L13).

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Jaco Peyper (RSA)

Touch judges: John Lacey (IRE) & Luke Pearce (ENG)

TMO: Peter Fitzgibbon (IRE)