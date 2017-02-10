Six Nations 2017: Ireland skipper Rory Best misses training because of sickness

Hooker Rory Best has won 101 caps for Ireland

RBS Six Nations: Italy v Ireland Venue: Stadio Olimpico Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT

Ireland are hopeful that skipper Rory Best will be fit to face Italy despite missing Friday's final Captain's Run training session because of sickness.

The 34-year-old is understood to be suffering from a stomach bug and Leinster hooker James Tracy has been called into the squad as a precaution.

Munster's Niall Scannell is replacement hooker and would be in line for his first cap should Best be ruled out.

Scannell, 24, was an unused replacement in last week's defeat by Scotland.

The Ireland coaching team will give Best every chance to recover but vice-captain Jamie Heaslip would be in line to assume the captain's armband should he fail to make it.

Tracy made a try-scoring Test debut in Ireland's 52-21 victory over Canada in Dublin in November and has been left out of the Leinster squad to face Treviso in their Pro12 game in Italy on Sunday.

Ireland entered the Six Nations without another hooker, Sean Cronin, who is ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Donnacha Ryan and Cian Healy have been drafted into the Ireland pack for Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy in Rome.

Lock Ryan replaces Iain Henderson, who has a tight hamstring, with prop Healy taking over from Jack McGrath.

With Johnny Sexton's calf muscle still not deemed right, Ulster's Paddy Jackson remains at fly-half.

Italy: E Padovani; A Esposito, T Benvenuti, L McLean, G Venditti; C Canna, E Gori; A Lovotti, L Ghiraldini, L Cittadini; M Fuser, D Van Schalkwyk; M Mbanda, S Favaro, S Parisse.

Replacements: O Gega, S Panico, D Chistolini, G Biagi, A Steyn, G Bronzini, T Allan, M Campagnaro

Ireland: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; P Jackson, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; D Ryan, D Toner; CJ Stander, S O'Brien, J Heaslip.

Replacements: N Scannell, J McGrath, J Ryan, U Dillane, J van der Flier, K Marmion, I Keatley, C Gilroy.