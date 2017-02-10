Six Nations 2017: Scotland flanker John Barclay replaces Ryan Wilson for France match

Sean Maitland embraces John Barclay as Scotland celebrate their win over Ireland at Murrayfield

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT (16:00 local) Coverage: Watch live on BBC television, BBC Sport website & app. Commentary on Radio Scotland, Radio 5 live Sports Extra; Live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Flanker John Barclay comes in to the back-row for the injured Ryan Wilson as Scotland seek their first win over France in Paris since 1999.

Full-back Stuart Hogg will earn his 50th cap and, at 24, becomes the youngest Scotland player to do so.

Hooker Fraser Brown retains his place despite being injured against Ireland.

Guy Noves makes one change to the France team that lost to England last week, with flanker Loann Goujon coming into the back-row for Damien Chouly.

While Glasgow Warriors back-rower Wilson misses out with an elbow infection, his Scotstoun team-mate Hogg becomes the seventh-youngest player in world rugby to make the landmark half century of international appearances.

The previous record for a Scot was held by lock Richie Gray, who made his 50th appearance during the 2015 Rugby World Cup, aged 26.

Goujon, 27, will win his 15th cap as he replaces veteran Chouly, 31, who drops to the bench.

It is Goujon's first start since he was injured in France's 52-8 win over Samoa at the beginning of November.

Young Bordeaux-Begles scrum-half Baptise Serin, who only made his France debut in June, retains his place ahead of Maxime Machenaud.

Stuart Hogg earned the first of his 49 caps as a substitute against Wales in 2012

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter: "France in Paris is a monumental challenge. They have improved markedly since Guy Noves took charge and will be smarting since their narrow defeat to England at Twickenham last weekend.

"We're their next opportunity to get their campaign up and running and they'll be intent on throwing every part of their considerable fire power at us this Sunday.

"We'll have to match their ferocity while ensuring we take that, and all the other battles we can expect in this game, on our terms, whether that's in collisions, in set-piece, at the breakdown or in the air.

"This will be an excellent test for this group of players: mentally, physically, tactically and of our skillsets under pressure.

"We will need to be at our relentless best once again."

France head coach Guy Noves: "It's normal (not to make many changes) if changing everything means that we're not satisfied with what happened, when you lose a match by three points in England in the last nine minutes.

"For the most part the lads delivered, even though once again we need to develop more character to finish matches in the right way.

(On Goujon) "We wanted a little more density in the pack, although they're two very similar players.

"Gaining in power is an objective, but it's not a guarantee for getting past defences.

"We're going to adapt to the way Scotland have been playing. Their game is based on combat, speed and aggression with players who have gained in belief at the service of a well-organised side."

More to follow.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Jonny Gray, John Barclay, Josh Strauss, Hamish Watson.

Replacements: Ross Ford, Gordon Reid, Simon Berghan, Tim Swinson, John Hardie, Alistair Price, Duncan Weir, Mark Bennett.

France: Scott Spedding, Noa Nakaitaci, Gael Fickou, Remi Lamerat, Virimi Vakatawa, Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin, Louis Picamoles, Kevin Gourdon, Loann Goujon, Yoann Maestri, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Uini Atonio, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Cyril Baille.

Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Rabah Slimani, Xavier Chiocci, Julien Le Devedec, Damien Chouly, Maxime Machenaud, Jean-Marc Doussain, Yoann Huget.